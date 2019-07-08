PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A deadly hit-and-run crash blocked traffic on a busy southeast Portland road Monday afternoon, according to police.
All lanes of Southeast Powell Boulevard were temporarily closed between Southeast 147th Avenue and Southeast 150th Avenue. Police say all lanes of Southeast 148th Avenue were also temporarily closed between Southeast Woodward Street and Southeast Rhine Street.
According to Portland firefighters, at least one person is dead and two others were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition.
The Portland Police Bureau says officers are searching the area for a suspect in connection with the crime. The Major Crash Team is assisting in the investigation. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
