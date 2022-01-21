PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred along Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard late Thursday night.

Central Precinct officers first responded at 11:31 p.m. to a report of a serious crash on Southeast McLoughlin and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved.

According to the PPB, one person in a vehicle was dead on arrival and another person was in serious condition.

The other car involved in the crash was empty with witnesses telling officers multiple people ran from the scene before police were called.

Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard between the Ross Island Bridge and Southeast Milwaukie Avenue was while the Portland Major Crash Team investigated the crash.

PPB asks if anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-18796, or call (503) 823-2103.

This story is developing and will be updated.