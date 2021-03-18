PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for the Wednesday night grocery store shooting in northeast Portland that left one person dead.
The Portland Police Bureau said an officer on patrol Thursday morning was investigating suspicious circumstances at a motel in the 9700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. That’s when homicide detectives responded and determined that the person of interest was responsible for Wednesday's homicide and subsequent carjacking.
Blake M. Daniels, 38, was booked into in the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.
The victim who was killed has been identified as 60-year-old Jay Underwood. The medical examiner determined his death was the result of a gunshot wound.
PPB is requesting help from the public to find the vehicle that was taken in the carjacking. It is a 2003 Subaru Forester, dark green in color, with a light bar on the roof and has an Oregon license plate 605JWW. If found, please call 911 to have an officer respond.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Brad Clifton at 503 823-0696, or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Michael Greenlee at 503 823-0871, or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov.
