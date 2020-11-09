HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - Court documents detail law enforcement’s description of the events that led to the officer-involved shooting that killed Kevin Peterson Jr. in Hazel Dell.
Peterson, 21, was shot and killed near the 6800 block of Northeast Highway 99 at around 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Investigators said last week that the Clark-Vancouver Regional Drug Task Force was conducting an investigation that led to a foot chase and gunfire between the suspect and deputies. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins stated last week that Peterson “reportedly fired his weapon at the deputies.”
According to a declaration in support of a search warrant filed in Clark County District Court on Friday, detectives said Peterson was in contact to sell 50 Xanax pills to a confidential informant. When Peterson arrived at the meeting place, two Drug Task Force members wearing “clearly marked police vests” blocked Peterson’s vehicle to conduct an arrest, according to court documents.
Those documents state Peterson ran away and was seen carrying a firearm, however he dropped the gun, but then stopped, turned around, picked it back up and continued to run.
Peterson was met by law enforcement as he entered a U.S. Bank parking lot. Police radio traffic at the time of the incident stated Peterson had fired two rounds from his gun toward the officers in the parking lot, according to court documents.
The court documents state officers returned fire, and Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clark County Medical Examiner listed Peterson’s cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.
Court documents state a surveillance camera from the bank shows Peterson “pointing what appeared to be a firearm in the direction of police.” A witness quoted in the court documents stated she heard two gunshots that sounded different, “before a volley of shots which sounded the same had occurred.”
A Glock model 23, .40 caliber was located next to Peterson’s body, according to investigators. Court documents state the magazine from the gun was documented as having “two less rounds than at capacity.”
Detectives said drug paraphernalia, including a capped needle and bindles of “possible narcotics” were documented as having been found in Peterson’s path.
A search warrant for a 2012 Mercedes-Benz that Peterson drove to the scene led to the seizure of multiple types of “narcotics,” according to court documents, including “little bright blue pills,” “blue bars,” “green bars” and one “red/white pill.” The bars were in small plastic baggies with a “Superman emblem.”
The case remains under investigation. All deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.
Protesters marched in Hazel Dell and Vancouver last week in response to the deadly shooting.
