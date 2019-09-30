PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred in the Woodstock neighborhood five years ago.
Michael William Olson, 30, was shot and killed on Sept. 30, 2014.
Officers responded to the 6100 block of Southeast 52nd Avenue just after 11 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found Olson dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe Olson was killed during a robbery. Police said a witness described the suspect as possibly being a light-skinned African American or Hispanic male.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.