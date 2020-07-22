PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred in the Woodstock neighborhood six years ago.
Paul William Krekeler, 19, was shot and killed on July 22, 2014.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 11 p.m. in the area of Southeast 57th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street.
Krekeler was found dead at the scene. An autopsy determined that he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Detectives believe Krekeler ran northbound on 57th Avenue before collapsing in a yard on the southwest corner of 57th Avenue. The residents of the home do not appear to have any connection to Krekeler, according to police.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and then saw a white truck or SUV headed south on 57th, but police said it has not been confirmed that the vehicle is related to the shooting.
No motive has been determined in the shooting, according to police.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.