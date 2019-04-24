PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police responded to deadly shooting in southeast Portland Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred on Southeast 92nd Avenue in Portland’s Lents neighborhood, according to police.
Investigators were at the scene for several hours and temporarily closed the road from Southeast Duke Street to Southeast Henry Street.
UPDATE: Medical Examiner just got here, though we have not been able to confirm with police any more details. @fox12oregon https://t.co/OIIcNj2eWi— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 25, 2019
The shooting comes just hours after a unrelated shooting that happened Wednesday morning less than a mile away.
No additional information was immediately available for release, including possible suspect information.
