Deadly two-vehicle crash closes portion of Historic Columbia River Highway

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A deadly two-vehicle crash closed a the Historic Columbia River Highway between the Troutdale Bridge and Woodward Road on Sunday.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

ODOT is currently assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

