HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a crash that happened in Hillsboro Wednesday morning.
The two-vehicle crash happened at Northeast Century Boulevard and Northeast Butler Street at around 7:30 a.m.
Police told FOX 12 one vehicle t-boned the other.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
NE Century is closed between NE Butler and NE Walbridge due to the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
