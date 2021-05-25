Portland Police Bureau Generic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person is dead after responding to a welfare check in northeast Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5:08 p.m., officers responded to the welfare check in the Madison South neighborhood near Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street. When officers arrived they found one person dead.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the manner and cause of death. No other information is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Rico Beniga Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457.

