Death investigation launched after body found in Beaverton home

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - What initially began as “suspicious circumstances” at a Beaverton home has led to a death investigation, according to police.
Officers responded to the 12100 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators would only initially describe the situation as “suspicious circumstances,” but the property was blocked off by police Saturday night and into Sunday.
On Monday, the Beaverton Police Department reported that a body was located in the home.
Investigators said they spoke to several people staying at the house, but no further details were released.
Neighbors say they are in disbelief.
“I’m kind of shocked that such an atrocity would happen,” said Mark Logiudice, who says his friend lives at the house.
But not everyone is surprised. One neighbor says the house has always made her feel uneasy.
“There’s always so much traffic back and forth," Rose Pierce said. "People have even parked here and we’ve seen them go over to that place."
Officers said there is not believed to be any danger to the public in connection with this case.
The person who died has not been identified. Police said a cause of death has also not been determined at this time.
“I just hope they find out what’s going on and they catch whoever did it,” Pierce said.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Chad Opitz at 503-526-2674.
