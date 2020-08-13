CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after a body was found down a ravine Thursday morning.
At around 7:10 a.m., emergency crews were called out to the area of Southeast Sunnybrook Boulevard and Southeast 97th Avenue.
Clackamas Fire told FOX 12 that a man's body was found 125 feet down a ravine. Crews are working to recover the body.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.
The sheriff's office said the man, who has not yet been identified, was reported missing before his body was located.
Eastbound Southeast Sunnybrook Boulevard from 97th to Sunnyside will be closed during the investigation.
No further details have been released at this time.
This is developing news. The story will be updated when new information becomes available.
