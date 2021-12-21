Death investigation underway after body found along I-405 in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is conducting a death investigation after a body was found along Interstate 405 early Tuesday morning.

The body was found on the side of I-405 southbound near Southwest Park Avenue. Police have not said if it was a man or woman, and the persons name has not been released.

Police told FOX 12 that the cause of death was not immediately obvious to responding officers. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released by police at this time.

