LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after the remains believed to be of a missing man were located on a property in Lincoln County Tuesday morning.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue teams resumed searching a property on Widow Creek Road Saturday for Cameron Shelden.
Shelden, 37, was reported missing to the sheriff's office on Sept. 2. He was reportedly last seen on foot in the Widow Creek area.
According to the sheriff's office, the search on Saturday was done with the consent of the property owner.
Search teams used drone technology, dogs trained to detect human remains, and excavation help from the Lincoln County Road Department.
A large area of difficult terrain and heavy brush was searched, according to the sheriff's office, but Shelden was not located.
The sheriff's office said on Tuesday, the property owner called to report that a deceased person was located on the property.
Deputies and detectives responded and were directed to a location outside of the area previously searched with the excavation equipment.
According to the sheriff's office, the highly decomposed remains were located in dense vegetation. The remains were "presumptively identified" as Shelden.
The Oregon State Police Forensics Services Division responded for scene processing, and more forensics analysis will be conducted.
The sheriff's office said the case remains an open death investigation.
No other details have released.
