RAINIER, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating after a woman's body was found off a rural road in Rainier Wednesday afternoon.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the side of Neer City Road just after 12 p.m.
Investigators from the sheriff's office, along with the St. Helens Police Department, Scappoose Police Department and the Oregon State Police, are at the scene investigating.
The sheriff's office said they have a tentative ID, but are not releasing the name until family has been notified.
No other information has been released at this time.
