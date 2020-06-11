PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police launched a death investigation in northeast Portland early Thursday morning after a body was found.
Portland police said at 1:49 a.m., officers had responded to the 600 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue after gunshots were reported in the area.
At the scene, officers located a dead person.
An investigation is underway, and no other details have been released.
Anyone with information on the incident who hasn’t already been contacted by investigators is asked to call 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
