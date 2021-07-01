Death toll climbs to 79 heat-related deaths from Oregon's historic heatwave

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The death toll from Oregon’s historic heatwave has now climbed to 79, according to the state medical examiner.
The medical examiner’s office says it has continued to find deaths that can be linked to the intense heat. The majority came from Multnomah County, where 52 people were found dead.
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s office says their caseload has quadrupled. They say right now, the office is not overwhelmed, but if more bodies are found, additional resources may need to be called in.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner says the victims ranged in ages from 38 to 79 and that most of the people were found alone and in a place without fans or air conditioning.
As the temperatures shattered records, people were also inundating state resources with calls for help.
“We were getting a couple hundred phone calls from around the state just about cooling shelters, potable water sites, places for kids to escape the heat. And then we were getting a lot of phone calls too from concerned citizens, you know, my family or friend is at home, how can I check on them,” said Cara Kangas, the director of partnership for 211 Info.
She says they were able to get people directed to cooling centers, or connect them to 911, if needed.
Kangas says getting help can be difficult in an area like the Pacific Northwest, where many people do not have air conditioning.
“It’s definitely an unmet need all across the state, no matter where you go and really any time of year,” she said.
Now, folks are preparing for the 4th of July weekend. Temperatures are not supposed to reach anywhere near historic temperatures again, but in the low 90s, things will still be hot west of the Cascades. However, east of the Cascade Mountains, folks are in for another round of potentially triple-digit temperatures.
“We know there’s still an excessive heat warning through much of central Oregon, southern and eastern Oregon and the Columbia River Gorge,” said Kangas.
Because of this, 211 Info will be operating on emergency hours, which means they are open until 11 pm and will be working through the weekend until Monday, July 5.
