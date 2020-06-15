PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Monday announced four additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 180. It also reported the highest number of new cases in a single day to date.
Health officials on Monday morning announced 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total count to 5,820. The cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 6
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 1
- Jefferson: 1
- Klamath: 2
- Lake: 1
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 4
- Multnomah: 37
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 9
- Union: 99
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 15
- Yamhill: 1
Health officials on Monday said they were working with Union County health authorities to respond to a coronavirus outbreak, which accounts for the spike in cases in that county, according to OHA.
All four deaths reported on Monday involved people with underlying medical conditions living in Clackamas County.
Oregon’s 177th COVID-19-related death involved a 78-year-old woman who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 12 at her home.
Oregon’s 178th COVID-19-related death involved an 85-year-old man who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 14 at his home.
Oregon’s 179th COVID-19-related death involved a 65-year-old woman who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 12 at her home.
Oregon’s 180th COVID-19-related death involved a 75-year-old woman who tested positive on June 4 and died on June 11 at her home.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
