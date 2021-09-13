Debate over COVID-19 booster shots heats up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Just days before the FDA could decide on giving the green light to COVID-19 booster shots, the debate over whether they’re necessary is heating up.
An international group of scientists including two retiring leaders of the FDA published an opinion piece on Monday.
It says vaccines do not currently show a need for boosting. They say current studies do not prove there’s a substantial decline in protection against severe disease.
They also argued that the vaccine supply could save more lives if used in people who are not yet vaccinated. Though experts aren’t ruling out boosters in the long run.
The FDA will consider approving boosters at a meeting on Friday.
