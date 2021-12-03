HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public in regards to a woman being found dead in the Mount Hood National Forest.
Christyne Meier, 34, of Vancouver, Washington, died on November 28.
Investigators with the sheriff's office are looking for information from anyone who knew Meier or who had contact with her prior to November 28.
Those with information are encouraged to call the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541-387-7077.
Further information will be released as the investigation allows.