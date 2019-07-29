SUNRIVER, OR (KPTV) - A decomposed body was discovered by a camper near Sunriver.
Deputies were called out to Deschutes National Forest land about six miles west of Sunriver at 11:55 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies confirmed the remains found alongside a forest road were human.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the identity of the person and the cause and manner of death. Detectives at this point believe foul play was involved in this case.
No further information was immediately released.
