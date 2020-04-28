PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Rose Festival is asking people to parade in place, as current social distancing measures make it impossible for people to participate in a traditional parade.
Festival officials say anyone can participate in the Porch Parade and the virtual Grand Petite Parade.
The Porch Parade will occur on May 21 and May 30. Participants will celebrate the Rose Festival by choosing a theme, decorating porches and “sharing joy to neighbors across the city,” according to officials.
The Rose Festival will create an online map of the registered porches, and on May 21 and May 30, a Rose Festival VIP Procession will visit Porch Parade neighborhoods.
Anyone without a porch is encouraged to decorate windows, sidewalks or lawns, or identify their rose garden if it is visible from the street.
The Grand Petite Parade will premiere on Facebook Live on June 6. The virtual parade will feature show box floats from community members, a celebration of marching bands, and other Rose Festival festivities.
“Just like the early Rose Festival parades that used Portlanders’ own roses from home, participants are invited to use materials on hand to build shoe box parade floats and submit photos to be included in the live stream,” according to event officials.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.