LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Deer heads were placed near a political sign and a racial justice sign in Lake Oswego, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of a deer head at Greentree Road and Campus Way at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police said the head had been placed near a political sign, but no other details were released about the sign.
At 12:23 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of another deer head nearby on the 2700 block of Greentree Road. In that case, according to police, it was near a sign involving racial justice.
The Lake Oswego Police Department is investigating both cases and asking for the public’s help to obtain more information. Anyone with details about these incidents is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-635-0238 or submit a tip anonymously online at https://www.ci.oswego.or.us/FormsLF/mNNS3.
“If anyone feels they were targeted with bias due to their race, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or religion, they should make a report and receive support. Victims of bias incidents or crimes can call the police to report them, and they are encouraged to either call the State of Oregon Bias Hotline at 1-844-924-BIAS (2427) where they have 240+ interpreters and languages spoken, or make a report online at StandAgainstHate.oregon.gov,” according to Lake Oswego police.
