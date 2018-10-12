Defendant tries to grab officer’s gun in Newport courtroom

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released video they say shows the moment a man tried to grab a police officer’s gun in a Lincoln County courtroom.
The video is from a hearing Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Scott Lemmon, of Newport, reached for a Newport police officer’s gun.
Lemmon was on trial for robbery, burglary and theft, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say a year-old federal appeals decision contributed to the near-disaster that occurred while the Newport officer was waiting to testify at the trial.
According to law enforcement, this is the first case of a Lincoln County defendant grabbing for a gun since the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2017 to allow judges to decide if defendants are restrained when escorted into the courtroom. The ruling bars authorities from restraining defendants unless a judge approves it in a hearing.
One deputy Wednesday received minor scrapes and bruises, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was seriously hurt.
The sheriff's office says Lemmon could face new charges related to his actions in court.
