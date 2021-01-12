PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Defender Larrys Mabiala has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Portland Timbers, the club announced Tuesday.
Mabiala joined the Timbers in 2017 from Kayserispor in the Turkish first division.
“We feel very excited that Larrys will continue to be part of the Portland Timbers family,” said Giovanni Savarese, head coach of the Timbers. “He is a veteran defender who is a strong leader on and off the field. His quality as a player will continue to contribute to the Timbers’ success.”
Since joining the club, Mabiala has recorded nine goals and two assists in 99 appearances across all competitions.
Last year, Mabiala scored a goal in the club's 2-1 win against Orlando City in the MLS is Back Tournament Final. Notably, he was one of four Timbers players named to the MLS is Back Tournament Best XI.
"I am very happy to renew my contract here with the Portland Timbers and it wouldn’t be possible without my family," said Mabiala. "I’m so blessed to extend my journey with such an incredible organization from top to bottom, which includes the front office and the coaching staff, and getting to work every day with my teammates. I’m focused on putting in the work to bring another trophy to the Rose City."
