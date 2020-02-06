PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The defense lawyers for murder suspect Jeremy Christian have asked for half of the charges against him to be thrown out.
The prosecution rested Wednesday after calling multiple witnesses over the first seven days of the trial. The defense is set to start presenting its case Monday, but on Thursday asked the judge to throw out some of the charges.
It comes down to the language of each count.
For example, in the two charges of first-degree murder Christian is facing, one says he caused the death of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, having caused the death of Ricky Best. The next says he caused the death of Ricky Best, having caused the death of Taliesin Namkai-Meche.
“Our position in regard to those two counts is they simply can’t both be true, because he had to have caused the death of one person first,” according to defense lawyer Greg Scholl.
Prosecutors say the language that matters is, “in the course of the same criminal episode.”
“At what time they actually took their last breath is not as material as the defense wants to make it out to be,” said prosecutor Jeff Howes.
Defense lawyers want to throw out the first-degree attempted murder charge on the same grounds, as well.
The way it’s written, it says Christian attempted to cause the death of Micah Fletcher, having caused the deaths of the other two victims.
The defense argues video from the MAX train shows Fletcher was stabbed first.
“If the language remains ‘having caused,’ then it’s the same problem,” said Scholl.
The defense also wants to get rid of counts five and six, intimidation in the second agree against teenage girls Walia Mohamed and Destinee Mangum. Police said Christian directed hate speech at them before the stabbings occurred.
“He’s saying things that are designed to create a fear in the victim of imminent, serious physical injury. He’s talking about beheadings, he’s talking about kill yourself, he’s talking about Christians killing Muslims,” Howes said.
Additionally, the defense is asking that charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon be thrown out. Those counts stem from an encounter the night before the deadly stabbings, involving Christian and another woman.
Investigators said Christian threatened that woman and threw a Gatorade bottle half full of liquid at her face, causing an injury to her eye.
“There is no evidence Jeremy Christian knew it was a dangerous weapon in the way it was used,” Scholl said.
Prosecutors again disagreed, saying video evidence shows Christian held up the bottle several times before hurling it at the victim’s face, in what one witness described as a baseball-style throw.
“He intended to hurt her and would have killed her if not for a witness present,” Howes said.
The judge said she will make a decision on the request to throw out those charges by the end of Friday.
The jury was not present for any of Thursday’s arguments.
Lawyers said it’s still possible that Christian may decide to testify in this trial, which is scheduled to run through February.
