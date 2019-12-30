PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The suspect in 2017’s deadly MAX train attack was back in court Monday just weeks before his trail is set to begin.
The state recently filed two motions ahead of Jeremy Christian’s trail to bring in more evidence. The defense fought against both motions Monday afternoon.
The first would allow the jury inside the MAX train where Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men and injuring another in May 2017. Jurors would learn the layout, dimensions, size, and space of the cars, according to prosecutors. The defense says walking through the train is not needed to help with evidence and would only create a somber memorial-like feeling.
Next, the state asked the judge to show video to the jury taken a day before the attack. The video shows what prosecutors say is Christian yelling slurs, calling out Christians, Muslims, Jews, and threatening to stab people.
Prosecutors added that is shows Christian’s intent. The defense argues the video doesn’t show intent, saying that Christian can’t be singling put people since he named most people in the U.S.
The judge is set to make a decision on both motions next week. Christian’s trial is scheduled to begin in late January.
