PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Defense lawyers for Jeremy Christian began presenting their case Monday in the MAX stabbings murder trial.
Prosecutors called witnesses last week, including stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher. At the end of the week, the defense requested that half of the charges be thrown out, including multiple counts of murder.
The judge denied all those motions.
The defense called three sergeants with the Vancouver Police Department to the stand Monday about a rally attended by Fletcher at Esther Short Park in April 2017, two months before the deadly MAX stabbings.
Sgt. Holly Musser told jurors it was a pro-Trump rally with counter-protesters, and Fletcher was there.
“He had a gorilla mask on with pretty much all black clothing, he had Everlast boxing gloves, and he was carrying a shoulder bag, similar to a small camera bag, and he was kind of in the middle of the protest,” Musser testified. “I observed him handing kind of like a firework to another protester.”
Musser said the “smoke bomb” was thrown into the crowd and that’s when she and other officers chased after Fletcher and detained him.
Prosecutors said Fletcher went through a diversion program following that incident and the charges were dropped against him.
The defense said calling the Vancouver sergeants to the stand to testify about that incident was necessary to show Fletcher’s involvement.
Previously it was noted that Fletcher and Christian had attended the same political rallies in the months before the MAX attacks, but they did not have any contact at those events.
The defense then called Stephen Yerger, identified as a specialist on use of force.
Yerger testified that he has reviewed videos and written reports regarding this case.
Yerger testified that on the day of the MAX attacks, one person was attempting to deescalate the situation with Christian, but then Fletcher became involved.
“What Mr. Fletcher did was very inflammatory and basically pouring gasoline onto the fire,” Yerger testified.
Yerger stated Fletcher was “confrontational” with Christian and described the situation as similar to a “schoolyard standoff.”
“The people that approached Mr. Christian, they got very, very close to him, they got too close. It’s confrontational to do that,” Yerger said.
Yerger testified that Fletcher threw Christian to the ground twice, while Christian pushed Fletcher to create distance between them.
“Mr. Christian did not push them, then advance on them,” Yerger said.
On cross-examination, Yerger said Christain’s words on the MAX train were “offensive,” but “it wasn’t a threat, per say.”
Prosecutors asked Yerger if he did any independent investigation, including talking to witnesses, outside of the reports he reviewed. Yerger replied he did not.
At one point, Christian spoke out in court, saying, “That’s because it didn’t happen, that’s why” when portions of the attacks were being recounted.
The judge told Christian he needed to be quiet or he’d be escorted out of the courtroom.
Christian is facing charges for the stabbing deaths of two men – Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland – on a MAX train in northeast Portland in May 2017.
Yeah, nice try on self defense. The actions the day before, when he hurled a glass bottle and hit a minority woman in the face with it, then screaming racist epithets the next day, then pulling a knife and stabbing with deadly intent simply because one guy slightly pushed him, and then telling the copy he hoped they all died when he got arrested, kinda ends any possibility of the "self defense" defense. Personally, if I were his attorney, I would have gone for a temp insanity and diminished capacity defense. He would have had a much better chance at that one, and maybe have been sent to the state hospital instead. Dude's gonna lose badly and get sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. End of story.
