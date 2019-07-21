90-degree temps flood area rivers with tubers, swimmers and sunbathers

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Temperatures hit 90 degrees in Portland on Sunday for the first time in five weeks. The warm temps sent thousands out to enjoy area lakes and rivers.
Docks on the Willamette River were filled with people, the river dotted with tubers flowing with the current.
In Troutdale, the Sandy River was packed with people as well.
“It is hot, and we really haven’t been out on the river in a really long time,” said Samantha Rubio of Portland.
She was with her family out on the river, and one of many who circled the area for quite a while looking for a parking spot.
“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, this was a pain,’” Rubio said.
.@MultCoSO and @CityofTroutdale Police are out directing traffic. Just spoke to a family who waited an hour and a half for a parking spot. pic.twitter.com/CUR7uKWYxg— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) July 21, 2019
With so many people trying to get to Lewis and Clark State Park and other spots along the river, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shut down Jordan Road between Interstate 84 and the Historic Columbia River Highway. Deputies and Troutdale Police were out directing traffic.
There was concern people may start parking along the interstate, which is something they did not want to see happen.
Some drivers reported waiting an hour or more trying to find a spot to park around the Sandy River.
“It’s been a while, so I don’t blame everyone for coming to the river,” Rubio said.
She says they were going to enjoy the afternoon and soak up the sun.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
