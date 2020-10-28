Delayed mail pickup raises questions on ballots being received in time for Election

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Southeast Portland woman says her ballot was left in her mailbox for days without being picked up by the postal service.
Brandi Freeman says she's concerned her vote wouldn't be counted, and that's a problem.
"If a car is blocking the mailbox, the USPS workers don't stop, which means they don't deliver packages. They don't pick up mail or deliver any mail at all," Freeman said.
Freeman says she put her ballot in the outbox on Friday to vote by mail. But, she knew it hadn't been picked up because some of her other outgoing mail was still sitting there for days. She also noticed a car was parked near the mailbox as well.
"I know I'm not the only tenant who has put their ballot in the outgoing slot," she said. "And if my mail hasn't been picked up, there's probably a pretty good chance that mine and a bunch of other people's ballots are in there."
Freeman reached out to USPS and said she received a letter in response that said due to cars parking too close to the mailbox; carriers couldn't pick up the outgoing mail.
"It doesn't make me feel good, especially with how crazy this election year is, and like how important my vote is like regardless of who you're voting for, your vote is really important this year," she said.
A USPS spokesperson says it was notified of the issue Wednesday morning and immediately picked up the outgoing mail. They said any ballots in the outgoing mailbox are now at a holding location -- which is part of the normal process - and will be picked up on Thursday by Multnomah County.
USPS says any ballots that were in that outbox should be counted.
Freeman says she feels a little relieved knowing that but still has concerns and feels there's no way to guarantee her ballot will be counted.
Multnomah County told FOX 12 they were in contact with USPS to make sure this issue was resolved.
