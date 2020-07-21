Delays in COVID-19 test results in Oregon negatively impacting contact tracers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Delays in COVID-19 test results are causing contact tracers to have a more difficult time figuring out who could be infected by the virus, health officials say.
The Oregon Health Authority says that across Oregon, there are large delays right now in the time it takes people to get their COVID-19 test results. It says those delays can be up to two weeks or more.
One of the biggest issues in results taking that long is that people have a tough time remembering where they’ve been.
“People’s memory of what happened four to five days and beyond that goes down,” Dr. Sarah Present, the Clackamas County public health officer, said.
So, when a contact tracer has to wait that long before they can contact someone with COVID-19, their job becomes much more difficult.
“If we’re having to wait two weeks for that test result, then the efficiency of that goes totally out the window,” Present said.
Present manages the county’s contact tracers and says with the delay in results, they are likely not collecting data that would be as accurate as it would after just a couple days, especially at a two week delay.
“At that point, we just need to be focusing on knowing that we have widespread community spread of this and everybody needs to be taking precautions on a daily level,” Present said.
Present says regardless of how long the results take, contact tracers will still call every person who is positive and do their best to figure out where that person has been and who they have been close with.
“We certainly are asking anyone that gets tested to know where they’ve been, know where they might have been exposed and who they may have exposed and preemptively assume that it’s positive,” Present said.
That means anyone with symptoms who gets tested should contact the people they’ve had close contact with and tell them to quarantine for 14 days if they can, according to Present. She also says with a lack of testing kits around the country, only get a test if you absolutely need it.
“We are encouraging people to reserve the testing for the severely ill, for anybody with symptoms and for known household or very close contacts of other known cases,” Present said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
