Delays in visa and green card processing forces families to live life on hold

A backlog in processing Visas and Green Cards in the United States is impacting thousands of families, and the problem has only been made worse by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“I feel like our son has kind of grown up…sorry… with us going through this process,” Lori Canizares, whose husband, has been waiting since 2017 for his Visa to process, said. Canizares said she feels like her family is stuck in limbo and they’ve had to live their life on hold.
“And there’s just a lot of things we haven’t been able to experience as a family and it’s frustrating,” she said.
Canizares said the process is extremely frustrating and the goal post keeps moving further away.
“In 2019 we were notified in November that we were in the cue to get an interview at the U.S. Consulate for him to get his visa and we’ve been waiting that long,” she said. “We’ve paid over $8,000 in lawyers fees and application fees.”
Selby Abraham said the process typically should take anywhere from several months to about a year.
“There’s just a lot of clients who are asking us what’s going on, how long they should wait for things to happen and as advocates it’s really impossible for us to know because there’s just a lack of transparency for why the delays are exactly being caused and what we can tell them because really there’s no information coming for us to share,” Abraham said.
He explained that there are several problems contributing to the delays that include staff shortages, a lack of funding and the pandemic. Unfortunately, he said there’s no end in sight to when these delays will end.
“If someone asks me how long will this take I can’t give them an answer because the truth is I don’t know and I don’t think a lot of people know at this point,” he said.
Canizares said she feels like her family is getting left behind even though they’re doing everything by the book.
“I have never committed a crime in my life, neither has my husband, squeaky clean records. Trying to do everything the right way and it’s been over four years now and nothing has happened,” she said.