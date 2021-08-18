BLUE STAR VAN STOLEN 1.jpg

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A popular local doughnut company was the target of a burglary and vehicle theft in southwest Portland Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, Blue Star Donuts tweeted a request to its fans: to look out for a delivery van that had been stolen overnight.

According to the business, the Ford Transit with Oregon license plate 259KEU was taken from the parking lot of its new production facility at Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street. Blue Star Donuts provided photos of the stolen van to FOX 12.

Portland police said one of its officers responded to the scene in the morning to investigate. In addition to the van theft, some items were stolen from inside the Blue Star Donuts location as well. Police did not say what those items were.

No suspect descriptions have been released. The investigation is ongoing. Blue Star Donuts said despite the van theft, “donuts will still make it to shops tomorrow.” 

