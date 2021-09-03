Demand for COVID-19 testing increases in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Health officials in Multnomah County said they are seeing a higher demand for COIVD-19 testing, largely in part because of the Delta Variant.
“Not a big surprise, we have a variant of COVID-19 that’s highly contagious so we’re seeing people pursue more testing done to understand what is happening for them which is good,” Jessica Guernsey, the Multnomah County Public Health Director, said.
Aside, from the variant, Guernsey said that venues that require those who are unvaccinated to provide a negative COVID-19 test are also likely contributing to the uptick. However, she said the county can handle it.
“We added Tuesday to our testing schedule at the Fabric Depot location on 122nd and Stark and we definitely saw a busy day last Tuesday and we imagine that we’ll additional business or testing in the coming week,” she said.
Also in response to the high demand, OHSU will open a drive-thru testing site at the Expo Center on September 8th. The site will provide testing by appointment only.
“We’re glad people are seeking testing it helps them stay at home if they’re sick or even if they have mild symptoms so that we can prevent the spread,” Guernsey said.
If you have symptoms or you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, Guernsey said, you need to get tested. But if you’re seeking out a test as a ticket to travel, Guernsey said that won’t be very effective in stopping the spread.
“That is one arm reductions strategy it is not full proof by any means with the amount of disease in the community right now we’re really advising people to reduce their social contacts,” she said.
“We really want to make sure it’s folks that are either symptomatic or identified as a contact because that’s really where we make the most difference for prevention.”
Multnomah County is asking everyone to cancel their Labor Day plans.
If you need to get tested, the county has a list of sites and information here.
(1) comment
"Not a big surprise, we have a variant of COVID-19 that’s highly contagious so we’re seeing people pursue more testing done to understand what is happening for them which is good"
Is this using the PCR test? You know, the one that the CDC said can't tell the difference between Covid and flu? The one they said will not be used after December because they know it can't differentiate between viruses? But said they will use till then anyway for some crazy reason? That test?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.