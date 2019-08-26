PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls are hitting the campaign trail in the Pacific Northwest, and one made a stop in Portland Sunday.
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker hosted his first grassroots fundraiser with supporters at The Riveter, which is a coworking space in southeast Portland.
During his stop, Booker spoke about his policies, and how they will help others realize their American dream.
"I will dream America anew again. Bold dreams, defiant dreams, courageous dreams beyond that of our ancestors imagination, and I will back those dreams up with work and sweat and struggle and heart and love," Booker said at the fundraiser.
A main platform of Booker's campaign is gun violence prevention.
Members of the Oregon chapter of Moms Demand Action turned out to ask him about his gun control plans.
"We've heard him say that freedom from fear quite often in his campaigning, and freedom from fear is something that we all want to live with. We want to have a freedom from fear of being shot. And we're excited that people are reaching out to Oregon voters," said Hilary Uhlig.
Booker needs to make up some ground in the Primary race.
The latest polls show him trailing other top candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden, and senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
