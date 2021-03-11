Demonstration leads to one arrest for damaged property in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a demonstration led to some property damage and one arrest in Downtown Portland on Thursday.
At about 2:24 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to a report of a group of trespassers in the lobby of an office building in the 1300 block of Southwest 5th Avenue. Officers found about 30 people refusing to leave, some smoking inside and some with pets.
The situation escalated when people started damaging property, including a television and the front doors to the building.
Officers later found the suspect on the steps of the Federal Courthouse at 1000 Southwest 3rd Avenue, where he was arrested. Police say the suspect resisted arrest and punched an officer in the face.
Darby M. Howard, 22, was finally taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.