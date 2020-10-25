LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Dueling protests by two separate groups took place in Vancouver and Lake Oswego.
Lake Oswego isn't typically where protesters who are part of the Black Lives Matter movement gather but organizer, Demetria Hester, said it was important that this march happen.
"Lake Oswego has a name called 'Lake No Negro', and they have, I think one percent Black people here," Hester said. "And they've had several complaints about kids being called the 'N-word' and having to walk out. Black joggers can't jog at night."
Those are the reasons why Hester explained the group decided to march from Rossman Park, through the downtown area and back.
"If they feel comfortable being racist, then they're going to keep doing it, so make them feel uncomfortable," she said. "When they do it so they can stop treating us like we're not human," Hester said.
They want people in Lake Oswego to know and understand what the Black Lives Matter movement is all about.
"It's all about Black Lives Matter, the night marches you have a lot of people dressed in black which you don't know who they are and who they represent," she said. "But who we have in our movement is Black Lives Matter only, and it's not anyone to insert and riots, or fires or start anything because we're about Black Lives Matter. That's all we do."
Across the state line in Vancouver, Patriot Prayer held a rally in support of the First Amendment as Esther Short Park.
"It's our God-given right to peacefully assemble, to go to church, to speak out against the tyrannical government and Americans have had enough, patriots have had enough," Michelle Dawson, a member of Patriot Prayer and a councilwoman, said.
She said she's proud of those who turned out despite the weather.
"It's cold, but you know losing your First Amendment rights is worse than standing here freezing," Dawson said. The groups may have been gathered in different areas for different reasons, but the one common thread they share was encouraging everyone to vote.
"Voting is it. It's that to make the change," Hester said.
"Get up. Get off your couches. Use your voice, find your voice, vote," Dawson said.
