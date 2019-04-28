14 demonstrators arrested at Portland oil terminal

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A group of 14 demonstrators were arrested Sunday after police say they returned to a Portland oil terminal.
Officers responded to the Zenith oil terminal on Northwest Front Avenue to help property managers remove unwanted demonstrators. Police say it was the same location as a demonstration held last Monday.
The demonstrators say they oppose the terminal’s expansion.
When officers arrived on Sunday, the property owner spoke to the demonstrators and demanded they leave private property, but the demonstrators refused to leave.
They were eventually handcuffed and escorted off the property.
Police say the demonstrators all face a count of criminal trespass in the second degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
