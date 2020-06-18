Demonstrators continue to protest calling on police reform and racial justice

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protests continued in Portland on Thursday calling for police reform and racial justice.
Dozens of demonstrators gathered peacefully at Jefferson High School for a rally organized by Rose City Justice where they were asked to sit down, rest and get to know one another. They also held a community forum where people were asked to speak about their experiences.
“It’s just support and solidarity. I’m just here to listen. Listen and learn, you know, and be a part of this thing and just be another head,” Sean May, demonstrator, said.
People were also asked to come up to the microphone and share how they’ve grown through the protests.
The rally came a day after protesters attempted to establish at autonomous zone outside of Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment.
