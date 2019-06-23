Demonstrators gather at Capitol in support of Republican senators; Senate adjourned until Monday

SALEM, OR (KPTV/AP) – About 100 people came out to the Oregon State Capitol Sunday to support the Republican state senators who walked out over House Bill 2020, a cap-and-trade emissions bill.
The Republicans fled the Legislature — and some, the state — earlier this week to deny the majority Democrats enough votes to take up the climate bill, which would dramatically reduce fossil fuel emissions by 2050. It would be the second program of its kind in the nation after California if passed.
Republicans argue the proposal will hurt the economy. They say a walkout was their only choice after failed negotiations with Democrats.
Gov. Kate Brown has dispatched state police to try and round up the lawmakers.
A Senate session Sunday morning lasted for about five minutes, and no Republican senators were present.
Session lasted about 5 minutes. Still no Republican Senators. Adjourned until tomorrow at 10 AM. pic.twitter.com/wBxD0z0Zi6— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 23, 2019
Senate President Peter Courtney adjourned the Senate without a quorum until Monday at 10 a.m.
Saturday’s session was canceled over a possible threat, and the Office of the Senate President said state police recommended lawmakers not show up. That decision also postponed a planned rally there, but some demonstrators showed up anyway.
Senate Republican leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. (R-Grants Pass) released a statement regarding the rallies at the Capitol this weekend.
“The peaceful rallies on the steps this weekend were done by Oregonians who will be directly impacted by the gas and emissions tax or House Bill 2020. Democrats were reactionary to rumors and lacked the courage to face these Oregonians by closing the Capitol building on Saturday, when it was scheduled to be open, and limiting space in the gallery of the Senate Chamber, forcing them into committee rooms to watch the floor on Sunday. My caucus and I continue to stand firm and remain out of the state. We are working for our constituents and all Oregonians. Thank you to everyone who has expressed support.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
