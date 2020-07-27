Demonstrators gather downtown as Portland protests continue

PORTLAND (KPTV) – Demonstrators gathered in downtown Portland on Monday for the 61st day in a row to protest systemic racism and police violence.
Hundreds of people were in the area near the federal courthouse and some were pounding on the fence that surrounds the building.
Earlier, a fire was lit near where the elk statue used to be, but it has since gone out.
Another group around the Justice Center was listening to a speaker and chanting, “we will prevail.”
It is where the elk statue used to be. There’s another group of people around the Justice Center listening to a speaker and chanting “we will prevail” pic.twitter.com/7VlSCr1ylf— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 28, 2020
Police say on Sunday, protesters were throwing fireworks at federal officers and at one point, someone tried cutting through the fence surrounding the courthouse.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon said 22 people were arrested and are facing federal charges for their roles in protests over the weekend.
