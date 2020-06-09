Demonstrators gather for a 'day of rest' following 13 days of consecutive marches in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – People gathered across Portland on Tuesday night to support the Black Lives Matter Movement. After 13 days of protests in Portland in response racial injustice, police brutality and the death of George Floyd. Floyd was laid to rest on Tuesday at his hometown of Houston.
Organizers said Tuesday night that they were not planning on marching and instead called it a day of rest. Protesters instead gathered outside of Revolution Hall at Southeast 13th Avenue and Stark Street to listen to speeches and encouraged to meet other demonstrators.
Protestors gather again tonight at Revolution Hall but this time for a day of rest, no marching pic.twitter.com/NESvpMjQlW— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 10, 2020
Earlier on Tuesday, Mayor Wheeler announced the dissolution of the Gun Violence Reduction Team and the end of officers serving as transit police. Last week, Wheeler said resource officers would no longer serve in Portland schools.
A speaker at Revolution Hall even said the mayor's announcement was not enough.
The speaker now calling the Mayor’s announcement today on police reforms and reinvestment into communities of color “lackluster”. pic.twitter.com/oLGMSQE7zi— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 10, 2020
