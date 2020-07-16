PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two groups of protesters gathered in Portland Thursday evening following the police sweep of two downtown parks earlier in the day.
One group of about a couple hundred protesters gathered first at Laurelhurst Park and then around 8:20 a.m. marched to the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct building. Another group of a similar size gathered near the Justice Center downtown.
The PPB East Precinct is located near Southeast 47th Avenue and East Burnside Street. Police said members of crowd blocked all lanes of traffic on Burnside when they arrived.
For about an hour, protesters played music and drums and chanted. Police first tweeted they had no intent to engage the crowd and asked them to remain peaceful.
Just before 10 p.m., police said they heard chants from protesters that they wanted to enter the property and burn down the precinct. Officers told protesters they were subject to arrest and crowd control measures.
We have also heard your requests for additional reinforcements. If you are a peaceful protestor, we are asking you to leave.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 17, 2020
The PPB sound truck told protesters to not enter the precinct.
Police said the group continued to stand in the street and a small fire was lit in the roadway. Other protesters stepped onto precinct property, police said.
Meanwhile, the second group near the Justice Center began removing the fence that had been set up earlier Thursday around Lownsdale Square at Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street.
At 5 a.m., police had cleared both Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square, forcing everyone in the parks to leave. The City of Portland had ordered the parks to be closed to the public for repair work. A fence was set up to block people from entering the parks.
The side-by-side small parks had been a gathering location for protests for several nights.
The evening group moved the fence and used it to block traffic, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to reclaim the fence. According to police, the group threw full bottles at officers during this. After fixing the fence, officers disengaged the crowd.
By 11:15 p.m., the crowd outside of the East Precinct shined lasers at officers, police said, and continued to cross on to precinct property, defying warnings from officers. At 11:40 p.m., officers “made several targeted arrests.” Five minutes later “an unlawful assembly was declared due to several people in the crowd committing criminal activity,” police said, after protesters threw rocks, bottles, and sticks at officers as well as pointed green lasers at officers.
Police did not say how many people were arrested outside the precinct.
Police said protesters were asked to leave the area, and by 11:55 p.m., much of the group had not left.
At that time, officers began to disperse the crowd. According to police, “a vehicle associated with the group drove up behind officers, narrowly missing officers on foot and causing an extremely dangerous situation. The vehicle was later stopped.”
The officers made more arrests and then disengaged the crowd. Police said protesters lingered around the precinct and continued blocking Burnside.
In downtown, by 12:30 a.m. Friday, the other group of protesters had dismantled most of the south side fence surrounding Lownsdale Park, police said. After dismantling the fence, the fence was put in Southwest Main Street, blocking all traffic.
Fifteen minutes later, on the other side of the Willamette River, police said several admonishments were given to the group outside the precinct, reminding them an unlawful assembly had been declared and they should leave.
After protesters did not comply, police again dispersed the crowd and made several arrests.
Over the early morning hours of Friday, police said both groups of protesters dissipated.
Police said that officers did not use tear gas at either location overnight.
The total number of arrests made by PPB Thursday night into Friday morning during the two demonstrations has not been released.
Anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests have been ongoing in Portland since late May, following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(5) comments
'Anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests' These protests/riots have nothing to do with race, please. So a brutality protest, the protesters turn to brutality? These are just thugs looking for a fight.
No offense Chief, but you had the perfect scenario. They were on either side of the river. All you had to do was deploy numbers to both sides, and push both crowds right into the [censored]ing river. No arrests. No catch and release, just a few drowned who can't swim..or who perish from hypothermia, and the rest who get a life lesson. The lack of common sense in Salem and Portland City Hall..is astounding.
LOL, Portland police must be the most inept, poorly led department in the US.
The Officers themselves are great, but yeah the Mayor is in charge, he is one of the worst in the nation, and the city council is as bad or worse.
[ohmy]Will the reporters please show all the pictures of the people that the Portland Police have arrested in these riots?
