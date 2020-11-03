PORTLAND, OR (KPTV/AP) — Demonstrators marched for hours in Portland on Election Day.
Hundreds of people were marching through Portland on Tuesday, chanting among other things, “This is what democracy looks like.” Organizers said the demonstration would be peaceful, and that regardless of the presidential election result, they would continue demonstrating in support of racial justice.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that some Portland protesters were openly carrying firearms.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown had the National Guard on standby as Oregon's largest city has seen near nightly protests that have turned into riots for months.
FOX 12 reporter Brenna Kelly followed along with the demonstrators Tuesday, as they gathered at Revolution Hall and began marching around 7 p.m. The march remained largely peaceful, with a lot of chanting, singing and music being played. Some in the crowd shined lights into homes and encouraging people to join them.
By 10 p.m., protesters began opening umbrellas to block news cameras and shining bright lights at news crews.
Organizers had said they were planning to march to downtown Portland, but had returned to Revolution Hall shortly after 10 p.m.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story if there are further developments.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.