PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched from King Elementary School to Peninsula Park for justice reform and equity in education. The march was organized by ‘We Gone Be Alright.’
The group says it wants to take back the narrative and get the message refocused on issues like justice reform, education and police reform.
#HAPPENINGNOW: #WeGoneBeAlright marchers heading to Peninsula Park @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/IfmTZHub9E— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 1, 2020
Marchers began gathering at King Elementary around 2:00 p.m. Multiple speakers addressed the crowd prior to the march calling on everyone to make sure they are registered to vote and stressing the importance of voting in the coming election this November.
“Voting is actually the most important thing because if we don’t vote then all of this is time wasted,” “Alaysia Atkins, one of the organizers said.
Atkins said they were registering people to vote both at the school and the park. She said they group is working on a more specific list of demands and things they want changed.
