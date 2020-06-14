PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Demonstrators pulled down the Thomas Jefferson statue in front of Jefferson High School Sunday.

The words “slave owner” and “George Floyd” were written on the white marble base where the statue had stood.

Jefferson High School was the starting point for Sunday’s march which was organized by Rose City Justice to protest the killing of George Floyd and police brutality. They had planned to march to Alberta Park in northeast Portland.

On Saturday, protesters in Eugene knocked down The Pioneer Man and Pioneer Mother statues at the University of Oregon.

The removal of the statue comes in response to the national movement against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

