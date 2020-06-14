PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Demonstrators pulled down the Thomas Jefferson statue in front of Jefferson High School Sunday.
The words “slave owner” and “George Floyd” were written on the white marble base where the statue had stood.
Thomas Jefferson statue now toppled over at Jefferson High School. This was the meeting spot for tonight’s march in Portland. Wasn’t like this before we left at 7:15. A speaker here says, “We’re taking the city back, one racist statue at a time.” #Portland #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/PiRh00yPzv— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 15, 2020
Jefferson High School was the starting point for Sunday’s march which was organized by Rose City Justice to protest the killing of George Floyd and police brutality. They had planned to march to Alberta Park in northeast Portland.
Viewer video shows the moment the Thomas Jefferson statue was toppled over in Portland. #Portland #pdx #breakingnews @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Upnt7i1AQx— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 15, 2020
On Saturday, protesters in Eugene knocked down The Pioneer Man and Pioneer Mother statues at the University of Oregon.
The removal of the statue comes in response to the national movement against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.