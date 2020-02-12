SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Demonstrators rallied in Salem on Wednesday to end addiction, calling on state legislators to fund resources for people in recovery.
The rally was organized by Oregon Recovers, a coalition of people in recovery and their friends and family, and took place in front of the State Capitol Building.
Several people shared personal stories of recovery during the rally, including Dave Dahl, founder of Dave’s Killer Bread, and Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazen.
Mike Marshall, the co-founder of Oregon Recovers, says Oregon has the third-highest untreated addiction rate in the county, but we’re ranked 47th for access to treatment. He says he hopes the stories people shared at the rally will show Oregon lawmakers that a greater support is needed.
“It's very powerful when people come in and tell their personal story and when they travel from Klamath falls or Coos Bay or from Baker City or from Ontario, the legislator is impressed by that, and oftentimes, the legislator has shared with us their own personal connection to recovery,” Marshall said.
Marshall says this is the third year that the group has hosted the rally and was the largest to date with about 400 people in attendance.
