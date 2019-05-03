Demonstrators say upgrades to dangerous north Portland street can't come soon enough

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s a dangerous street now getting a much-needed upgrade, but the people who live and work near North Fessenden say improvements can’t come soon enough.
Especially after two people were killed and three others were seriously hurt in the past few years, some just in the past few months.
Dozens of demonstrators walked along the street Friday afternoon, including Caryn Grunwald. She’s the co-owner of Daydreamer Coffee on Fessenden and Burr. She sees kids getting off the bus.
“The kids are trying to cross the street and people are flying right through these red lights,” Grunwald said.
“I don’t want to be coming up to the street and fear for my life to cross it,” demonstration organizer Donna Cohen said.
According to PBOT, since 2017, three people have been seriously injured in crashes on Fessenden and two people were killed. That includes an 82-year-old woman killed by a hit and run driver just last month.
Demonstrators walked from block to block to honor each of them, their figures drawn on the sidewalk in chalk.
“This is an emergency,” Jaeger Vega, who teaches at nearby George Middle School, said. “It is incredibly disturbing to our community and has been for quite some time yes.”
PBOT has made some changes already, like a lower speed limit and refuge islands in the medians, with even more improvements, like striped crosswalks and rapid flashing beacons, on the way.
The demonstrators agree those are the answers for a safer street, but say they want those improvements done by the end of this summer, before the school year starts.
PBOT says several intersections will be finished by the end of August, but the majority of this project won’t be done until October because it relies on federal funding.
