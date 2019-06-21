Demonstrators stop traffic in Portland, demand action to prevent ‘climate chaos’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A climate change protest stopped traffic in downtown Portland Friday evening.
The group of demonstrators, who numbered close 200 at one point, chanted, sang, and waved banners and signs in front of City Hall, where police blocked off the street.
Extinction Rebellion PDX said they are demanding immediate climate action to combat global warming.
City Hall was in a lockout mode Friday during the protest, which means nobody was allowed into the building. The protest was peaceful and no injuries were reported.
Portland police officers were on scene throughout the evening to monitor the protest.
The group of demonstrators used a fire truck as a symbol for their cause, saying they are tired of the Pacific Northwest being on fire and calling for cleaner air.
FOX 12 spoke to one of the demonstration’s organizers.
“We feel as if the people in power, our politicians, have not taken actions that they needed, and so we the people are taking the actions that needs to happen,” the organizer said. ‘We’re at a point now where if we don’t act, we will reach climate chaos.”
Portland police around 5:45 p.m. said the demonstrators had dispersed and said the road in front of City Hall, Southwest 4th Avenue, had reopened.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
