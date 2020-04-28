PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After weeks of delaying non-urgent procedures, hospitals, clinics and dental offices will soon get the green light to resume their practices, but a big question remains: what exactly will the new normal look like?
“I have no idea how we’re going to be able to operate at this point,” said Dr. Jason Bajuscak of City Dental. “I know for me, May 1 is not going to be a doable date at this point.”
Elective procedures are set to be allowed once again come Friday.
According to Gov. Kate Brown’s latest order, “Elective and non-urgent procedures across all care settings that utilize PPE are allowed, but only to the extent they comply with guidance or administrative rules issued by the Oregon Health Authority.”
The order also says OHA has until May 1 to issue that guidance.
Earlier this month, OHA released framework for reopening medical facilities – including outlines for maintaining PPE supplies and following infection-control policies outlined by the CDC.
Bajuscak said his only option is to wait for the specifics.
“I don’t know when I’ll be able to open my doors and start seeing our patients and providing the care because we don’t know what types of PPE are going to be required,” Bajuscak said.
As he waits for more direction, Bajuscak said he has made some operating decisions. When City Dental does reopen, services will still be limited, patients will be screened, and employees will be wearing full face shields as part of their PPE and only using hand-tools in their work – no water-spraying devices. They’ll also install medical grade filtration systems in the office.
Some dental professionals think it’s too soon to return to work in a high-risk environment.
“I can speak for a lot of dental hygienists,” one dental hygienist said in an interview with FOX 12. “We’re scared, we’re frightened. I feel like it’s all very frantic and very last-minute.”
“I don’t want to go back to work and infect people and not know I’m doing it,” the hygienist added. “I just don’t think, generally, that people really understand what a dental aerosol can do and what it is and how long it lingers in the air, so yeah, I’m very anxious.”
The OHA said it is working on the guidelines and administrative rules for healthcare providers. They hope to release the directives within a couple of days or next week, a spokesman for the agency told FOX 12 Tuesday night.
The Oregon Dental Association released this statement:
“The health and safety of our patients is the top priority of dentists, and the Oregon Dental Association commends Governor Kate Brown and state authorities for their efforts to mitigate the profound impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on all Oregonians. Dentists were among the first health care provider groups at the national level to recommend postponing elective procedures, and since then Oregon dentists have worked to ensure emergency and urgent care reaches those who need it during this challenging time.
As the Oregon Dental Association continues to support the state’s efforts, now focused on resuming non-urgent care, we appreciate the ongoing collaboration taking place between dentists, the Governor’s office, the Oregon Health Authority, and the Board of Dentistry in developing the initial framework for returning to work, and we look forward to continuing to partner on new rules and guidance expected to come later this week. The Governor’s office has been responsive to our suggestions. We have the shared goal of getting people back to work in a safe and productive way, and we look forward to continued collaboration.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.